Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

IX Art Park gives scholarships for summer camps

IX Art Park
IX Art Park(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The IX Art Park in Charlottesville is gearing up for this year’s summer camps.

They recently received $9,600 in funding from an anonymous donor to give camp scholarships. Kids from Friendship Court, International Neighbors, and the Boys & Girls Club are getting the first round of invitations.

“We have more scholarships than we have kids right now to fill them,” Executive Director Alex Bryant said.

There’s the Art and Nature Camp, Creative Builder Collective, and Stop Mo Stories Camp.

Click here for camp details and contact information.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
COVID-19
VDH: 1,634,851 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,440 deaths

Latest News

A Chesterfield man from Ukraine reacts to the ongoing tensions between Russia and his homeland.
‘I feel helpless...I should be there with my family’: Local Ukrainians react to Russian invasion
Second Street Gallery in Charlottesville (FILE)
New exhibits at Second Street Gallery
Ukraine (file)
Virginia Lawmakers issue statements on Ukraine
Laura Mulligan Thomas (FILE)
CHS director of 40 years earns national recognition before saying goodbye