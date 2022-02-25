IX Art Park gives scholarships for summer camps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The IX Art Park in Charlottesville is gearing up for this year’s summer camps.

They recently received $9,600 in funding from an anonymous donor to give camp scholarships. Kids from Friendship Court, International Neighbors, and the Boys & Girls Club are getting the first round of invitations.

“We have more scholarships than we have kids right now to fill them,” Executive Director Alex Bryant said.

There’s the Art and Nature Camp, Creative Builder Collective, and Stop Mo Stories Camp.

