Governor releases report on “inherently divisive” school policies

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has released an interim report that lists rescinded policies and programs he says promote discriminatory and divisive concepts, such as critical race theory, as directed in Executive Order One.

The report, compiled by Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, identifies and addresses “inherently divisive concepts” as recommended by the Virginia Department of Education.

The governor issued the following statement on the report:

All Virginia students should have the opportunity to receive an excellent education that teaches all history including the good and the bad, prioritizes academic excellence, and fosters equal opportunities for all students. Our Virginia students should not be taught to discriminate on the basis of sex, skin color or religion, and VDOE policies should certainly not recommend such concepts.

There is much work to be done, but I am encouraged that Superintendent Balow is proactively reviewing policies and practices around the Commonwealth. This is the first step in improving Virginia’s education system, restoring high academic expectations, equipping our future generation to be career or college ready, and providing equal opportunities for all Virginia students. As your governor, I will continually stand up for students and parents and look forward to signing the largest education budget in Virginia’s history.

Click here to see the full report.

