Former Kentucky lawmaker’s daughter killed in bed during home invasion; suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WXIX/Gray News) – Investigators in Kentucky are looking into a fatal home invasion that happened inside a former state representative’s house.

According to WKYT, former state representative Wesley Morgan was hurt in a shootout with an intruder. His daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, was killed.

Officials with Kentucky State Police said 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday forced his way into the home with a rifle.

Troopers believe Gilday fatally shot Jordan Morgan in her bed. The intruder then confronted the former state representative, which led to more gunshots being fired.

“As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the armed suspect left the scene in a white passenger car,” the statement from state police reads.

Police said it is likely Gilday was also hurt during the exchange of gunfire.

WKYT reports police do not believe there are any connections between Gilday and Jordan Morgan.

The initial investigation shows they do not believe she was necessarily the intended target, adding she had been staying in the home on a part-time basis.

She had just started working as an attorney for the Reminger law firm a week prior.

Police say Gilday is wanted on murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and attempted murder charges.

Troopers say Gilday is believed to be driving a White 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.

Troopers say he is considered armed and dangerous. KSP says do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver for safety reasons.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home invasion that killed Jordan Morgan. (Kentucky State Police)

According to WXIX, investigators searched Gilday’s apartment in Ohio on Wednesday.

A neighbor told WXIX she had a strange encounter with Gilday last week when he knocked on her door asking to use her computer.

“He plugs in a flash drive, and I’m like, ‘What’s that?’ He explains they’re just some articles about what’s going on,” said the neighbor, explaining the articles were regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The $6.5 million home Gilday allegedly invaded is listed for sale through Garretts Real Estate Group.

Aside from the nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the home’s most unique feature would be the fallout shelter.

Morgan was a one-term state representative. His district included Richmond and Berea in Madison County. While a state representative in 2017, he was accused of illegally transporting alcohol between two of his stores. A judge later dismissed those charges.

He went on to lose his re-election bid in the next Republican primary. In 2020, he ran for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination but lost to incumbent Mitch McConnell.

