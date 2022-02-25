Drying Breeze

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday morning showers have left the region. Now we have clearing and breezy conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures rebound to milder levels for a few hours.

Less wind Friday night with seasonably chilly overnight lows.

Some mid to high level clouds arrive Saturday. It will be cooler. Back to more typical late February weather.

Tracking a weak weather disturbance passing by to our south Sunday morning. It will produce a little rain and snow over far Southside Virginia to North Carolina. Our region remains dry with a clearing trend. Not as cool in the afternoon.

We chill back for the last day of the month. Only to rise again for the first few days of March.

The weather pattern looks dry until perhaps a week from Sunday.

Friday afternoon: Brisk breeze with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs in the 50s over the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s across central Virginia.

Friday night: Stars and clouds. Less wind with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Light and variable breeze. Lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday: Morning clouds then some sunshine. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.