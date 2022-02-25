Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to say goodbye to its fried chicken.

The president of Brown’s says the convenience store has sold to Skyline Enterprises. He doesn’t think they will change the name or the store’s community feel.

The new ownership plans to get the store back open seven days a week instead of the current five.

“Hopefully it will continue on, you know, as Browns, I think it’s gonna be really good for the community. They got some great ideas and some great plans going forward,” President of Brown’s Mike Brown said.

Skyline Enterprise officially took over ownership last Friday, February 18 and the past week Brown’s staff have been training them on the fried chicken. After Friday, February 25 Skyline will be on their own.

