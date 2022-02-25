Advertise With Us
Biden introduces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington DC (AP) - President Joe Biden has introduced federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

In selecting Jackson, Biden on Friday delivered on a campaign promise, moving to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. Jackson is an attorney who possesses the type of elite legal background found in other high court justices, but who’s worked as a public defender.

If confirmed, she will fill the seat on the nine-member court that will be vacated by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer. So the ideological balance of the 6-3 majority court won’t change.

