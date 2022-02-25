Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle County Public Schools touts staff raises in latest budget proposal

Albemarle County School Bus
By Max Marcilla
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The proposed budget shared with Albemarle County’s School Board on Thursday, February 24, is $242 million dollars -- an increase of $30 million from last year’s budget.

Bus drivers, custodians, and teachers are among ACPS employees who would be in line for a pay raise.

“So an employee will be 10.2% higher in July than they are this evening,” Albemarle County Assistant Human Resources Director Brodie Downs said

The main reason for this is to remain competitive, especially with Charlottesville City Schools.

“Importantly when compared to our adjacent market, Albemarle is now not only competitive, but it’s beating the market for teachers for the first 10 years of their careers,” Downs said.

It is also about “expecting employee retention rates to increase as well as experiencing improved exit data and improved engagement data as it relates to compensation,” The Human Resources Director says.

The compensation plan proposed to the board also includes a study to have an inside scope of which district has not been seen and it will take a look at more than just salary.

“But benefits packages, professional learning, all of those things,” ACPS Director of Human Resources Dan Redding said.

Superintendent Matt Hass said this will help with crucial positions that the district has yet to analyze thoroughly.

“What we want to do is get out and find out what are electricians getting paid by private employers, by UVA for example, some of our competitors, so we can get out there and compete. We’re not competing at all right now,” Hass said.

The money for the consultant of that study has already been approved and ACPS is expecting a recommendation to come from the study over the summer.

