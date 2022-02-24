Virginia Lawmakers issue statements on Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia lawmakers are backing President Joe Biden’s actions that criticize Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions and vowing unity with Ukraine.

Virginia lawmakers are speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine, saying the U.S. and NATO allies must stand united.

Sen. Mark Warner issued a statement saying:

“For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people.

President Biden has already imposed an initial tranche of sanctions, and it is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government. We should also continue to bolster the defenses of our NATO allies while exploring how we can further help the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

While there is still an opportunity for Russia to reverse course, we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully. Therefore, we must all, on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Atlantic, work together to demonstrate to Putin that this aggression will not be allowed to go unpunished.

What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”

Senator Tim Kaine tweeted echoing Sen. Warner’s words saying:

America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 24, 2022

Governor Glenn Youngkin also weighed in on twitter saying:

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens. This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable. And we pray for the Ukrainian people and for peace. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 24, 2022

7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger released a statement late Wednesday night:

“Tonight, we stand with the people of Ukraine, we stand with our NATO allies, and we stand for America’s values of freedom, peace, and democracy.

We must be united in condemning Putin’s war, an act of aggression that serves only the irrational self-interest of one man. In the hours and days ahead, he must feel the sting of unprecedented sanctions from the United States and our partners around the world. Additionally, Kremlin officials, Russia’s globe-travelling oligarchs, and Members of the Duma must also be held accountable for this reckless push to reestablish the borders of the Soviet Union. They should be powerfully confronted for their decision to inflict pain on the innocent people of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke on the right for Ukraine to determine its own future — that the Ukrainian people are free. His words embodied the strength, courage, and resolve of a proud people. We pray for them, and we remain committed to supporting their independence.”

5th District Representative Bob Good gave a statement to NBC29:

“I condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and pray for the Ukrainian people.

Strongmen and tyrants on the world stage will always try to exploit perceived weakness. We have a president who claimed with great bravado on the campaign trail that Putin feared a Biden presidency. Now it is clear to everyone, perhaps even to President Biden, that Putin does not fear or respect him. There is a reason that Russia did not challenge the Trump administration, but apparently feels very comfortable ignoring an administration focused on COVID masks and vaccine mandates, climate change, and which has changed the focus of the military from winning battles to racial sensitivity training.

President Trump was right going back 6 or 7 years in calling for NATO and Europe to take greater responsibility for their defense and to increase their military investment accordingly. We are reminded that the number one responsibility of a government is the safety and security of its people, and our top priority must be the defense of our nation and our national interests.”

