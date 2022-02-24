Advertise With Us
Virginia baseball beats VMI 14-0 in home opener

The UVA baseball team won its home opener(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team recorded its third shutout of the season, as the Cavaliers defeated VMI 14-0 on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

The UVA pitching staff allowed just six hits, while recording 12 strikeouts.

Devin Ortiz got the win on the mound, after throwing 4.0 innings with three hits and six K’s.

The senior also helped his own cause at the plate, as Ortiz drilled a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the 4th.

Chris Newell and Jake Gelof hit back-to-back home runs as part of a six-run 3rd inning.

Virginia (4-0) will host Cornell in a three-game series beginning on Friday.

