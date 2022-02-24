Advertise With Us
UVA researchers believe discovery could provide better cancer treatment

UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the UVA Cancer Center say they have discovered a new way to halt the spread of small-cell lung cancer, which could pose a new way to treat other cancers in the future.

Kwon-Sik Park and John Bushweller have been studying the disease in mice. Bushweller says less than 10% of people who are diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer live five years upon treatment, noting that treatment options are limited.

“It’s a really poor prognosis with really poor outcomes,” Bushweller said.

Bushweller and other researchers thought a specific protein mutation could stop cancer from developing, causing tumors. What they found was a bit of a surprise: When a protein is removed, cancerous cells cannot survive.

Bushweller says there has not been any kind of cancer therapy that can target the source like this, which may help with better treatments down the road.

“Current treatments are very nonspecific. They just slow the growth of anything that grows fast. It’s not what’s so-called, ‘target,’” Bushweller said. “What it offers, I think, for the first time, for these patients, is a target that looks like it will work.”

He says targeted therapy could mean better side-effects for those undergoing treatment. Going forward, researchers will take this discovery to make targeted treatments and put them through a series of clinical trials, which could take several years before it is ready for cancer patients.

