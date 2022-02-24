Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA hosts panel on Booker T. Washington

The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People from 39 states and 11 countries took part in a webinar Thursday, February 24, from the University of Virginia discussing the life of Booker T. Washington.

Washington was from Virginia and had several Charlottesville ties. He is known for being a voice for African Americans in the late 1800′s

A panel of experts from UVA discussed Washington’s legacy and a recently obtained digital copy of his Booker T. Washington Papers.

“Much of what people know about Washington comes from secondary sources, comes from what others have written. Having these accessible digital sources are very important, and I think can make learning about Washington much more exciting than reading what others have to say about him,” UVA Professor of Education Derrick Aldridge said.

The panel also answered question from viewers to help gain perspective on the life of Washington.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
COVID-19
VDH: 1,634,851 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,440 deaths

Latest News

UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA researchers believe discovery could provide better cancer treatment
(FILE)
Eviction hearings in central Virginia picking up since moratorium ended
Transportation improvements may be coming to Zion Crossroads (FILE)
Updated: Some road improvements may be on the way for Zion Crossroads
Banjo shows off alongside his new profile, written and illustrated by a student at Broadus Wood...
Students helping CASPCA pets find forever homes