UVA hosts panel on Booker T. Washington

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People from 39 states and 11 countries took part in a webinar Thursday, February 24, from the University of Virginia discussing the life of Booker T. Washington.

Washington was from Virginia and had several Charlottesville ties. He is known for being a voice for African Americans in the late 1800′s

A panel of experts from UVA discussed Washington’s legacy and a recently obtained digital copy of his Booker T. Washington Papers.

“Much of what people know about Washington comes from secondary sources, comes from what others have written. Having these accessible digital sources are very important, and I think can make learning about Washington much more exciting than reading what others have to say about him,” UVA Professor of Education Derrick Aldridge said.

The panel also answered question from viewers to help gain perspective on the life of Washington.

