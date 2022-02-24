Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Students helping CASPCA pets find forever homes

Banjo shows off alongside his new profile, written and illustrated by a student at Agnor-Hurt Elementary.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Elementary school students in Albemarle County are working to find animals at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA their forever homes.

A class at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School partnered with the shelter to write and draw new profiles for furry friends in need of a new family, as part of an English assignment.

Students took bios and pictures provided by CASPCA and created their own unique version, writing about each animal’s personality and what makes them special.

Britney Butch, a communications specialist with the shelter, says the partnership is a sweet one.

“They’re probably so excited to see their portraits that they took so much time to draw, and their stories, and that they know that they had a part in getting this animal adopted,” she said.

Butch says since the new profiles were placed around the shelter, some animals did see an uptick in new adoption appointments.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

