Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

In a televised address early Thursday, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.

He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin says the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.” Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

