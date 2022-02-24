Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rain, sleet, and freezing rain

Quick warm-up, pleasant weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As expected temperatures will plummet into the 30s today. We are tracking a cold front, with areas of low pressure moving along it. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley, and the Blueridge Mountains until 10 pm tonight. While no major accumulations are expected, there may be some slick spots on roadways, and bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 60s Friday. Improving conditions can be expected this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Rain, sleet, & some freezing rain, High: upper 30s

Tonight: Light mix, Low: low 30s

Friday: Morning showers, clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free

Latest News

nbc29 weayther at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
It’s Still Winter. Sharply Colder Thursday - Periods of Rain, Some Wintry Mix
nbc29 weather at noon
Improving and feeling like April