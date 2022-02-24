Rain, sleet, and freezing rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As expected temperatures will plummet into the 30s today. We are tracking a cold front, with areas of low pressure moving along it. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley, and the Blueridge Mountains until 10 pm tonight. While no major accumulations are expected, there may be some slick spots on roadways, and bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 60s Friday. Improving conditions can be expected this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Rain, sleet, & some freezing rain, High: upper 30s

Tonight: Light mix, Low: low 30s

Friday: Morning showers, clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

