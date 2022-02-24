Advertise With Us
Nonprofit expanding to operate most of Virginia’s regional crisis call centers

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A behavioral health nonprofit is expanding and now will operate most of the regional crisis call centers across Virginia, including Charlottesville.

PRS will answer calls, work to de-escalate crises, and work with partners to connect callers with the mental health services that they need. The goal is to make access to mental health services faster and easier.

“We’re individuals who have gone through difficult experiences and we’re here to help, not to pathologize or criminalize. We want really to connect people to services that they choose for what their needs are versus somebody deciding that for them,” PRS Crisis Link Program Director Laura Mayer said.

If you are anyone you know needs support you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255). In July the line will be moving to a three digit code: 988.

