No. 13 UVA women’s lax falls 22-15 against No. 1 Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team was unable to pull off the upset against the top-ranked team in the nation, as the 13th ranked Cavaliers fell 22-15 against No. 1 Boston College in their ACC opener on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA led 10-9 at halftime, but the ‘Hoos were outscored 6-1 in the third quarter, and they were unable to rally.

Freshman Rachel Clark scored five goals for Virginia, while Rachel McGovern had four.

Senior Courtlynne Caskin had five points on three goals and two assists.

UVA (2-3, 0-1 ACC) will be back in action at home against No. 16 Stanford on Sunday at 11 AM.

