Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New exhibits at Second Street Gallery

Second Street Gallery in Charlottesville (FILE)
Second Street Gallery in Charlottesville (FILE)(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you see some familiar faces in the Second Street Gallery, don’t be surprised. Artist Stuart Robertson created portraits based on Charlottesville people for a new exhibition.

“He wanted to get a sense of what Charlottesville was, what the people are like, and he met a lot of people here. Then he actually ended up doing portraits of individuals here in the community,” Curator for Second Street Kristen Chiacchia said.

Robertson was selected from more than 120 artists who applied.

“This is the first time that I’ve done an open call for just open submissions. I think this was a way for a lot of people to approach me as the curator of the gallery asking for shows here,” said Chiacchia

Second Street holds free events for people to see the up and coming artists before they make their big break. Their family days are held every month and allow children to create their own art.

“Second Street Gallery, we really have some good juju. So I think it’s a good place to show, good things could happen for Stuart. I look forward to seeing what happens next with his exhibitions and his career. And we’re just really thrilled to have him.”

The exhibit is open until March 25.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
COVID-19
VDH: 1,634,851 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,440 deaths

Latest News

Ukraine (file)
Virginia Lawmakers issue statements on Ukraine
Laura Mulligan Thomas (FILE)
CHS director of 40 years earns national recognition before saying goodbye
The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
UVA hosts panel on Booker T. Washington
UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA researchers believe discovery could provide better cancer treatment