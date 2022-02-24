New exhibits at Second Street Gallery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you see some familiar faces in the Second Street Gallery, don’t be surprised. Artist Stuart Robertson created portraits based on Charlottesville people for a new exhibition.

“He wanted to get a sense of what Charlottesville was, what the people are like, and he met a lot of people here. Then he actually ended up doing portraits of individuals here in the community,” Curator for Second Street Kristen Chiacchia said.

Robertson was selected from more than 120 artists who applied.

“This is the first time that I’ve done an open call for just open submissions. I think this was a way for a lot of people to approach me as the curator of the gallery asking for shows here,” said Chiacchia

Second Street holds free events for people to see the up and coming artists before they make their big break. Their family days are held every month and allow children to create their own art.

“Second Street Gallery, we really have some good juju. So I think it’s a good place to show, good things could happen for Stuart. I look forward to seeing what happens next with his exhibitions and his career. And we’re just really thrilled to have him.”

The exhibit is open until March 25.

