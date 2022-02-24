Advertise With Us
Mostly Chilly Rainfall then Milder Friday

More Variable Temperatures Ahead
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It is much colder today compared to the record warmth in the 70s of Wednesday afternoon! A chilly northeast breeze has locked in temperatures to the 40s and 30s. At the same time, there’s rain overspreading the region from the west and southwest. It’s just could enough for a little sleet to mix in. Especially over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley into this evening.

Steady temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s overnight with some more cold rain and areas of fog.

Rain exits Friday morning with a clearing and warming trend. It will also become breezy.

Seasonably cool on Saturday, milder on Sunday with overall a quiet and dry weather pattern for the first several days of March.

Thursday afternoon: Rain showers, some sleet mixed. Areas of fog. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday night: Few rain showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: Early rain then clearing and warming. Highs in the mid 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s for central Virginia. Lows lower 30s Friday night.

Saturday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cool. Highs upper 50s. Lows near 30.

Monday: Sunshine and seasonable for the last day of the month. Highs near 50. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: March comes in like a Lamb. Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

