It’s Still Winter. Sharply Colder Thursday - Periods of Rain, Some Wintry Mix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a warm Spring-like Wednesday, it is still Winter and a sharply colder and wet Thursday is ahead. Turning cloudy and north to northeast winds will chill temperatures down into the mid and upper 30s by Thursday morning. Some 30 to 40 degrees colder than highs Wednesday. Periods of rain that may include some wintry mix at times, expected Thursday, temperatures will remain stuck in the mid to upper 30s. Briefly mild, ahead of another cold front early Friday, along with mainly some morning rain showers, before temperatures turn much cooler for later Friday and into the weekend.

Chilly conditions Saturday and dry. Currently, a storm system looks to remain to our south on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, colder by AM. Lows 35-40.

Thursday: Much colder, periods of rain, some wintry mix - sleet or snow. Highs steady in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 30s.

Friday: Mainly AM showers, mild to start the day. Turning cooler and clearing. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.

