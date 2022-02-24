‘It’d be a sin if they’re not in the NCAA Tournament’ - Coach K

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will play its final home game of the regular season this weekend, when the Cavaliers host Florida State for Senior Day on Saturday.

UVA only has two games left in the regular season, and at the moment, experts have the ‘Hoos on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia has a record of 17-11 overall this year, and 11-7 in the ACC.

Early season losses to Navy and JMU hurt the Cavaliers in some of the formulas used for ranking, but they do have a high-profile voice on their side: Coach K!

Duke head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, says Virginia has been playing as well as any team in the league over the last month.

“It’d be a sin if they’re not in the NCAA Tournament,” says Krzyzewski. “It almost makes me, like, ‘What am I talking about? They have to be in.’ They’re that good. They really are that good. And Tony (Bennett) is that good.”

Virginia will play its final Home Game of the season on Saturday at four o’clock against Florida State.

