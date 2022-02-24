Despite career-night from Kihei Clark; No. 7 Duke defeats UVA men’s basketball 65-61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kihei Clark scored a career-high 25 points, but the Virginia men’s basketball team was unable to pull off the upset, as the Cavaliers fell 65-61 against No. 7 Duke on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Clark had career highs in made 3-pointers (6) and 3-point attempts (11).

All of the three-pointers came during the first half, when Clark scored 18-straight points for the ‘Hoos.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski says, “Clark had a heck of a game. He’s as good of a guard as there is in the league. The shooting performance he put on in the first half made us, we had to change our defense.”

“It’s pretty cool,” says Clark. “Coach K is one of the top coaches, right, so you know who Coach K is, and for him to say that for me, it feels good.”

UVA head coach Tony Bennett adds, “Kihei was really all we had, pretty much early. But I liked how our guys in the 2nd half found the lane a little more, and made some plays, and Jayden got going, and Reece did, but yeah, that was quite a first half shooting performance by him.”

Jayden Gardner had 16 points for Virginia, while Reece Beekman added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kihei Clark dished out seven assists, and became just the fifth UVA player with 1,000 career points and 500 career assists, joining John Crotty, Sean Singletary, London Perrantes, and Donald Hand.

Virginia (17-11, 11-7 ACC) returns to action on Saturday at 4 pm, as the Cavaliers host Florida State in their final home game of the season.

