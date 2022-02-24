Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Despite career-night from Kihei Clark; No. 7 Duke defeats UVA men’s basketball 65-61

Kihei Clark scored a career-high 25 points, but the UVA men's basketball team lost 65-61...
Kihei Clark scored a career-high 25 points, but the UVA men's basketball team lost 65-61 against No. 7 Duke.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kihei Clark scored a career-high 25 points, but the Virginia men’s basketball team was unable to pull off the upset, as the Cavaliers fell 65-61 against No. 7 Duke on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Clark had career highs in made 3-pointers (6) and 3-point attempts (11).

All of the three-pointers came during the first half, when Clark scored 18-straight points for the ‘Hoos.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski says, “Clark had a heck of a game. He’s as good of a guard as there is in the league. The shooting performance he put on in the first half made us, we had to change our defense.”

“It’s pretty cool,” says Clark. “Coach K is one of the top coaches, right, so you know who Coach K is, and for him to say that for me, it feels good.”

UVA head coach Tony Bennett adds, “Kihei was really all we had, pretty much early. But I liked how our guys in the 2nd half found the lane a little more, and made some plays, and Jayden got going, and Reece did, but yeah, that was quite a first half shooting performance by him.”

Jayden Gardner had 16 points for Virginia, while Reece Beekman added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kihei Clark dished out seven assists, and became just the fifth UVA player with 1,000 career points and 500 career assists, joining John Crotty, Sean Singletary, London Perrantes, and Donald Hand.

Virginia (17-11, 11-7 ACC) returns to action on Saturday at 4 pm, as the Cavaliers host Florida State in their final home game of the season.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free

Latest News

The UVA baseball team won its home opener
Virginia baseball beats VMI 14-0 in home opener
UVA senior Courtlynne Caskin
No. 13 UVA women’s lax falls 22-15 against No. 1 Boston College
Head Coach Tony Bennett (FILE)
UVA preparing for ACC matchup with Duke
Taylor Valladay scored a career-high 30 points
Taylor Valladay scores 30; Cavalier women top Pitt 74-65