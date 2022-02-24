CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man it believes is connected to a shooting along Hardy Drive late Wednesday, Feb. 23.

CPD says officers were called out around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Robert James Wayne. He is currently wanted on the charges of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Wayne’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (434) 977-4000.

