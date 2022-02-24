Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.(CPD)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man it believes is connected to a shooting along Hardy Drive late Wednesday, Feb. 23.

CPD says officers were called out around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Robert James Wayne. He is currently wanted on the charges of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 

Anyone with information about the shooting or Wayne’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA announces update to mask mandate
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free

Latest News

Banjo shows off alongside his new profile, written and illustrated by a student at Agnor-Hurt...
Students helping CASPCA pets find forever homes
COVID-19
VDH: 1,634,851 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,440 deaths
(FILE)
Nonprofit expanding to operate most of Virginia’s regional crisis call centers
Albemarle County’s Comprehensive Plan dialogue continues in Southwood Community
Albemarle County’s Comprehensive Plan dialogue continues in Southwood Community