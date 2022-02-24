CHS director of 40 years earns national recognition before saying goodbye

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Orchestra Director Laura Mulligan Thomas works at Charlottesville High School, and was nominated by her peers for the prestigious award from the American String Teachers Association.

“It’s really nice to be honored by people in the field,” Mulligan Thomas said.

The Elizabeth A.H. Green School Educator Award is given to one orchestra director in the country each year.

“I’m so excited for her,” CHS orchestra student Anna Garrett said.

Mulligan Thomas says she’s looking forward to receiving this recognition at the American String Teachers Association Conference in Atlanta next month.

Anna Garrett and Ada Trowbridge, two of Mulligan Thomas’ students, say she was nominated for the positive push she gives to her musicians.

“I really love what I do. I really believe in teenagers and I think when they are asked to do a lot they can achieve at a very high level,” Mulligan Thomas said.

Current students are the last group who will know her as a director. Elle Polifka, one student in the CHSO says she came to the high school specifically for the music program.

“I feel very lucky that I got to have her for my four years of high school,” Trowbridge said.

Mulligan Thomas is setting down her conductor baton and retiring at the end of the school year. Her musicians will be sad to see her go.

“She definitely deserves it. She’s been here so long, and it’s really exciting that in her last year she’s won this award,” Garrett said.

Mulligan Thomas’ orchestra has been winning awards so long some of them are getting dusty, but the newest one will be one of the most special.

“I came here fresh out of JMU, barely 22-years-old, and now 40 years later, here I am. I still love it,” Mulligan Thomas said.

