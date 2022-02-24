Art mural appears on Downtown Mall’s Dewberry building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s something new on Charlottesville’s downtown mall that’s catching the eye of passersby -- something new on something old.

The still-abandoned Dewberry building now has a mural painted on it. The mural depicts musical instruments and covers the skeleton of the building that hasn’t been worked on for nearly 15 years.

We reached out to the city about who is responsible for the artwork, but we have not heard back.

