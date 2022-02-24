Advertise With Us
Art mural appears on Downtown Mall’s Dewberry building

Dewberry mural cville downtown mall (FILE)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s something new on Charlottesville’s downtown mall that’s catching the eye of passersby -- something new on something old.

The still-abandoned Dewberry building now has a mural painted on it. The mural depicts musical instruments and covers the skeleton of the building that hasn’t been worked on for nearly 15 years.

We reached out to the city about who is responsible for the artwork, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

