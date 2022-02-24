Albemarle County’s Comprehensive Plan dialogue continues in Southwood Community

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Putting together a comprehensive plan is an all-hands-on-deck operation in Albemarle County.

On Wednesday, February 23, the county hosted a pop-up event in the Southwood Community where families got to hear how the plan will impact their lives and why they should get involved. Representatives of the county gave out gift bags to children with snacks and papers, outlining how to stay informed and join the conversation about the comprehensive plan.

Rachel Falkenstein, the county’s planning manager, was one of the representatives who was there.

“It’s a pretty important visioning document looking out to the future of Albemarle County,” she said.

Falkenstein’s job was to explain how a governing document can impact people’s lives, something she said the members of the Southwood Community can see with their own eyes.

“[A] tangible piece of result from Comprehensive Plan is redevelopment and new development that occurs,” Falkenstein said. “I think in Southwood especially they would understand the importance of planning and looking to the future.”

The ‘Let’s Talk Albemarle’ van was parked at Southwood’s Community Center to talk with people, but also to listen to them. The county is setting up a working group where group members can earn some money and offer their perspectives.

“Both the ultimate plan that comes out and the process is really important and guides so much of the work the county does, which means we want to hear from as many people as possible,” said Putnam Ivey de Cortez with the Albemarle County Office of Equity and Inclusion.

That means not letting barriers like location or language stop the outreach and input.

Putnam Ivey de Cortez was one of those speaking at the community, doing so both in English and in Spanish.

“Lo mas que podemos hablar con personas diferente, lo que se a tiene vivas diferentes, perspectivas diferentes, que viven en diferentes partes de condado, lo mas que vamos aceper para construir un plan mejor,” she said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Comprehensive Plan process, or if you want to become a part of the working group, click here.

