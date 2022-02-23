UVA updates their mask mandates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University Of Virginia is preparing to get rid of large portions of its mask mandate.

UVA will end its indoor mask requirement in most indoor settings that include office buildings and the John Paul Jones Arena on March 21. But classrooms, UVA health facilities, and university transit will still require face coverings.

This shift in the mandate will come after the final home game of the ‘Hoos however. UVA feels many who simply feel more comfortable wearing their masks and practicing physical distancing.

