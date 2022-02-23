Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Report: Sales tax revenue in Charlottesville jumps 23% since 2020

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Downtown Business Association President Alex Bryant says the Charlottesville economy is healthy. Charlottesville’s sales tax revenue jumped 23% since 2020, according to the Free Enterprise Forum.

“With the increase in sales and the increase of internet sales and all these things, I think that’s to be expected,” Bryant said.

This increase can be credited to shoppers supporting businesses in the area and putting dollars in circulation.

“We’re seeing more foot traffic on the [Downtown Mall], we’re seeing more people getting out, people wanting to do things, I think especially right now in the tourism realm with this kind of lull in between variants,” Bryant said.

“When the pandemic first happened, retailers were shutting down. People like [Darling Boutique] were like, ‘We don’t have a website presence that you can order something from my store,’” Bryant said.

He says this forced business owners into a position where they had to adapt or likely shut down.

This rise in internet and retail sales is success some business owners did not see coming. Darling Boutique owner Linnea White says it was, “scary and intimidating” when the pandemic began. Determined to stay in business, Linnea says she got creative; taking a virtual approach to sales, reflective in the forum’s report.

“In 2020, we had to kind of pivot and get an online store up. It was something we didn’t have when the shut down and everything happened,” White said.

She believe Her choice to adapt saved Darling Boutique, and other businesses in the region making the same call are reaping similar benefits.

