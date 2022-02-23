Recent report finds dwindling homes on the market in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re struggling to find your dream home in Charlottesville, then you’re not alone.

According to the Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia Relators, the housing supply in the Commonwealth is dwindling, setting new low records.

The group says there is less than a month of supply in the Charlottesville area market. A typical housing market, has between five and six months of supply.

“First time homebuyers are just being priced out of the market because when you have such low inventory. You’re seeing prices up by 9,10, 12, 15% in the Charlottesville area, and that is putting homes out of reach,” chief economist for Virginia Realtors’ Lisa Sturtevant said.

If you’re looking to buy a home, Sturtevant, recommends preparing your finances before jumping into the market.

