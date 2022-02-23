Masking leads to almost non-existent flu season for Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Masking over the last two years has lead to an almost non-existent flu season, but with masking becoming optional in schools in March this leaves room for respiratory viruses to spread.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says he does not expect to see a later flu season as this one seemed to peak in December.

The doctor says there was almost no flu a year ago, and this past year was one of the mildest he has seen.

“The kind of flu that we had this year is called H3N2. There’s three different kinds of flu, and this kind is usually more severe and more apt to put people into the hospital. So that’s been good news that has not happened to the extent that it usually does,” Dr. Petri said.

He says it is still important to get the flu vaccine and it isn’t too late to do so.

