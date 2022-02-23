Improving and feeling like April

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. Showers have ended, and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the afternoon. As expected, today will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for many communities. Meanwhile, a northerly wind will usher in colder temperatures starting tonight. Thursday will feature periods of rain and high temperatures in the 30s. Brrrrr... Overall conditions will begin to dry as we approach the weekend with cooler temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain & some sleet, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

