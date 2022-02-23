Early showers and warmer temperatures

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella before heading out this morning. Early showers will give way to breaks in cloud cover, allowing some sunshine this afternoon. That combined with a southwest wind will warm conditions into the 70s. As skies continue to partially clear tonight, we’ll see the return to colder temperatures. Periods of rain and sleet, combined with colder conditions will blanket the region Thursday. After early showers Friday, temperatures will gradually cool into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Early showers, some clearing, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Periods of rain & sleet, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

