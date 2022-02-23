Crozet Elementary School holds topping off ceremony for new addition

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Crozet Elementary School is honoring construction workers bringing improvements to the school.

A topping off ceremony was held Wednesday, February 23.

These renovations will more than double the number of students CES can hold, as more come over from the Brownsville Elementary School redistricting.

“It’s the largest project we’ve had, since we constructed Baker-Butler over 20 years ago,” Albemarle County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Rosalyn Schmitt said.

“One of the most gratifying parts of a project like this is the sense of shared accomplishment and teamwork we enjoy. None of us could do this alone,” Ken Thacker with VMDO Architects said.

The project will bring the number of students from 330 to about 680.

“We’re adding a large classroom edition this year. We have 17 classrooms and resource rooms. We’re expanding the cafeteria, and we also are expanding the media center to accommodate the larger student population,” Director of Building Services Lindsay Snoddy said.

The construction teamed gathered to eat and celebrate the hard work that has gone in to the renovation so far.

“We have at least 60 workers on the site each day, it’s gotten as high as 100 workers per day. So an extremely busy construction site,” Snoddy said.

This site is made even busier by an occupied school building right next door.

“They’ve dealt with it wonderfully, making sure we keep students safe as the building is occupied, and we’re not disturbing any learning while we’re building this beautiful new addition,” Snoddy said.

The project has a hard deadline of August so that students can use the classrooms next school year.

