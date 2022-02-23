Charlottesville provides a timeline for when its employees could unionize

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At Tuesday, February 22 meeting, Charlottesville officials gave a timeline by which city employees could be allowed to form a union.

The city said it still needs more time to explore and study the effects of collective bargaining, but it has provided a step forward.

In a unanimous vote, Charlottesville councilors affirmed their commitment to “exploring implementation” of collective bargaining, setting up a potential future of unions for city workers. That includes fire and transit staff, two of the most vocal supporters of unionizing who have brought plans to the table already.

“City employees are eager to have their voices heard and to be able to utilize this basic right to join together in a union,” Member of Amalgamated Transit Union John Ertl said during public comment. “A right which has been denied for far too long.”

Councilors also formally rejected the collective bargaining proposal from the ATU, a move that was recommended by city staff.

“Given my own experience in collective bargaining, we need some time here to put the infrastructure in place so that we can step out on our best foot to move forward with a collective bargaining infrastructure that will be beneficial for the employees, their representation, and to the city,” Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers said.

But that proposal could be a building block toward a final agreement.

“I also don’t think [the ATU proposal] is going to go in the trashcan or the paper shredder,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

But it’s now been nearly a year since the commonwealth made unionizing lawful, and almost six months since the ATU proposal was brought to city hall.

“I can assure you that the ball will move forward,” Rogers said.

Rogers said that within the next month-and-a-half, a consultant will be selected, and within three months, a “workable framework” will be presented to city councilors.

At its next meeting, city councilors are expected to approve the spending of money from this year’s budget to start the process. Rogers said that the budget he presents to the council in the coming days for FY23 will have money set aside for necessary collective bargaining staff members.

