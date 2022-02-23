Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Americans lost nearly $6 billion to fraud last year

The FTC data shows American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to scammers.
The FTC data shows American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to scammers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American consumers lost about $5.8 billion dollars to fraud in 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Data from the FTC shows the money consumers lost to fraud increased more than 70% over the previous year.

The FTC received fraud reports from nearly 3 million consumers last year, and the most commonly reported category was imposter scams, followed by online shopping scams.

Prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries; internet services, and business-job opportunities rounded out the top five fraud categories.

The FTC says there are some common schemes scammers use.

Scammers tend to pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government, like the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service or Medicare. Scammers may also say you owe money to government. Some scammers will contact you saying that someone in your family has had an emergency.

The FTC urges consumers protect themselves by refusing to give out personal or financial information in response to a request you did not expect. Also, remember that legitimate organizations do not call, email or text for sensitive information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
COVID-19
VDH: 1,632,675 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,338 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free

Latest News

The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
US drops name of Trump’s ‘China Initiative’ after criticism
Moose trapped under ice
Friends rescue moose trapped beneath the ice of a frozen creek
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles