Amazon to open fulfillment center in Fishersville

By Tara Todd
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Amazon has its sights set on the Shenandoah Valley once again.

Along with a newer facility in Waynesboro, now Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office says a distribution center is headed to Fishersville, bringing 500 jobs.

Amazon is opening up a million-square-foot non-sortable fulfillment center right off of Route 608 in Fishersville.

Construction crews have been working on the site for a couple months now. The facility will pack and ship some bigger items - like patio furniture, outdoor equipment, and rugs - to customers.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber says it’s the, “worst kept secret in Augusta County,” but he’s happy the news is officially out there.

“”It’s great. Great company. It’s a company that’s looking forward. I mean, you need some of that,” Garber said.

Amazon starts its workers at $15 an hour, plus health insurance and 401K contribution for full-time employees. It also pays 95% of tuition for courses in high demand fields.

The operation is expected to be up and running by Spring 2023.

