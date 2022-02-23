Advertise With Us
Back On Track
AM Showers Wednesday, Warm and Breezy. Sharply Colder and Wet Thursday

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rounds of rain ahead and still mild for now. Ahead of an approaching cold front, a mild overnight with lows in the 50s and some scattered showers. Some morning showers to start Wednesday, then as the front pushes through, gradually clearing skies, warm and breezy. Afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will chill down and turn sharply colder by some 30 degrees by Thursday. Briefly mild, ahead of another cold front early Friday, along with mainly morning rain, before temperatures turn much cooler for later Friday and into the weekend. Currently, rain amounts through Friday expected to range from a half to one and a half inches.

Chilly conditions Saturday and dry. Watching a storm system that may largely stay to our south on Sunday, but still could bring us some showers. We will continue to monitor. Chillier as we move into early next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mild and breezy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mainly early AM showers, then gradual clearing, warm and breezy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Much colder, periods of rain, some sleet possible. Highs steady in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Mainly AM showers, mild to start the day. Turning cooler and some clearing. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid 40s.Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

