Albemarle Co. executive recommends FY 2023 budget

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County executive has brought forward a proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-while the real estate tax would stay the same, some taxes would go down.

“The budget recommendations will over the next five years will advance three new public school projects to address capacity needs within our school system, two elementary schools; one from the northern feeder pattern one from the south and a second high school center,” County executive Jeff Richardson said.

Richardson says this half a billion dollar budget plan supports those school renovations, adds indoor air quality improvements, and moves Biscuit Run Park forward.

“It will provide a park experience unlike any of our other parks, combining the natural features of our rural parks with athletic amenities that you would expect from an urban park,” Richardson said.

Richardson’s plan would keep real estate rates the same, but reduce personal property tax rates.

“Reducing the personal property tax rate helps us to reduce what otherwise would be a large, unexpected bill for community members that typically goes out in the same timeframe,” Richardson said.

A new cigarette tax will pay for mental health service needs.

“This budget recommendation will launch a community response team led by the Department of Social Services and with a police officer, firefighter, EMT and a social worker to respond to calls from individuals who are in crisis,” Richardson said.

The next steps include a public hearing on the recommended budget on March 2, scheduled work sessions, and another public hearing on the CY 22 tax rate and Board’s Proposed Budget.

