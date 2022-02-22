UVA doctor predicts 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that COVID-19 cases are dropping, many people are wondering when they should be getting a fourth dose of the vaccine.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says everyone may need to get a fourth shot sometime in the fall.

“What is clear is that the booster that we all got is wearing off to some extent after four months,” r. Petri said. “Pfizer and Moderna both have omicron boosters that are in clinical trials right now. There are a few things to be sorted out. It’s clear though from the US , Israel, and the United Kingdom that boosters are wearing off, but we just don’t know the extent to that.”

Petri says right now, if you are immunocompromised, you should get a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine three months after your third shot.

