Temp Swings and Rounds of Rain This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mild start to this last week of February. Some big temperature swings this week and rounds of rain ahead. Clouds increase tonight and showers developing Tuesday morning. Most of the rain during the morning and tapering by early afternoon. Still a mild day and turning breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s. More showers, especially to start Wednesday, and another mild day. Behind a cold front, temperatures will chill down by Thursday with some more rain at times. Temperatures some 30 degrees colder. Briefly mild, ahead of another cold front early Friday, along with some more rain, before temperatures turn much cooler for later Friday and into the weekend. Currently, rain amounts through Friday expected to range from a half to one and a half inches.

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mainly AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, mild and breezy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Much colder, cloudy, periods of rain. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Showers, mostly cloudy, mild to start the day. Turning cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid 40s.Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.