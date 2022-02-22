Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Temp Swings and Rounds of Rain This Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mild start to this last week of February. Some big temperature swings this week and rounds of rain ahead. Clouds increase tonight and showers developing Tuesday morning. Most of the rain during the morning and tapering by early afternoon. Still a mild day and turning breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s. More showers, especially to start Wednesday, and another mild day. Behind a cold front, temperatures will chill down by Thursday with some more rain at times. Temperatures some 30 degrees colder. Briefly mild, ahead of another cold front early Friday, along with some more rain, before temperatures turn much cooler for later Friday and into the weekend. Currently, rain amounts through Friday expected to range from a half to one and a half inches.

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mainly AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, mild and breezy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Much colder, cloudy, periods of rain. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Showers, mostly cloudy, mild to start the day. Turning cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs mid 40s.Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,628,593 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,145 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
Road closure in Nelson County
VDOT crews closes route 151

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny and nice
nbc29 weather at sunrise
What a day !
Warming Trend with Rain Soon