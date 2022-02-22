Report: Tree canopy dwindling in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report says the tree canopy is dwindling in Charlottesville and it could have an impact on your wallet.

“It seems that every time in the last 15 years or so ,like every time we get a five-year report, that percent of tree canopy has gone down by a couple percentage points,” Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Park and Trail Planner Chris Gensic said.

Fewer trees do not just impact the amount of shade we get, but also your electric bill.

“Particularly, a lot of our lower-income neighborhoods. They pay exorbitant energy costs and shade in the summertime is one of the things you can do to help lower those air conditioning bills,” Gensic said.

That’s why Gensic is looking into the possibility of planting more trees in certain parts of the city.

“That’s definitely what we want to find out: where the trees are missing, where people would like to have trees. Not everybody wants a tree in the yard, because then you have to rake the leaves,” Gensic said.

