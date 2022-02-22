Past five years reflect tuition hikes at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia is on a national list for having one of the biggest tuition hikes over the past five years.

According to Colleges with the Biggest Tuition Hikes – Page 4 – 24/7 Wall St. (247wallst.com) UVA is number thirty five in the country in terms of rising fees, with tuition and fees increased almost 25%.

“I think a lot of kids don’t know, especially when they’re paying, what they’re getting into,” UVA second-year Peter Knight said. “It’s something that their parents think about and they don’t think about the long term consequences. So I think it’s kind of unfair to raise that especially when kids don’t know like what they’re doing for the next 20 years, maybe.”

A spokesperson for the University said in a statement, “University leaders and members of the Board of Visitors strive constantly to keep tuition as low as possible, while continuing to offer the best education and experience we possibly can. UVA is one of the few public institutions in the country to cover 100% of demonstrated need and we are consistently ranked as one of the best-value institutions in the country.”

