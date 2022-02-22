Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Owner of Afton Post Office still fighting for reimbursement for building damages

Post office in Afton
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) -Owner of the Afton Post Office building Brenda Saunders, says she’s owed more than $10,000 for damage caused by Amazon and United States Postal Service trucks.

“Get your butts down here. What the hell is wrong with you people?” Saunders said.

For Saunders, retirement was supposed to be easy. Now, she says fighting with USPS and Amazon about damage to her building is her full time job.

“I filed claims with Amazon and I filed claims with the post office,” she said. “I don’t know what else they want, I’ve given them everything on that. What the post offices needs to do is send a representative down here to meet with me in person, see all the damages, and take it from there.”

Now, Representative Bob Good’s office is stepping in. In a statement from the congressman he said: “My office has been made aware of the situation, and is exploring what we can do to help resolve it.”

“They’re not happy campers, which is good for me. So I’m taking all the information I have and handing it off,” Saunders said.

But in the meantime, she won’t stop until she gets a check.

“Oh I keep phoning,” Saunders said. “I keep phoning. I keep aggravating.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

