Greene County 911 Outage

By NBC29 newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Greene County, Va. (WVIR) -People who live in Greene County are reporting that they have trouble dialing 911 for Emergency Assistance.

Local sheriff’s office says an AT&T outage is to blame. If you’re in Greene Co. and have trouble getting through in an emergency instead of 911 dial 434-985-2222.

And it is not only Greene Co. but also some who live in the Harrisonburg area have also reported trouble dialing 911 from their phones.

