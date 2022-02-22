Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday.

Reynolds was praised by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as fighting COVID “without forgetting common sense” by protecting Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said “disastrous decision-making in Washington” has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, and cited Iowa as an example.

“She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates – leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic,” McCarthy said.

Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,630,682 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,230 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
The University of Virginia is opening what it says is one of the nation’s largest outpatient...
UVA Health opens new orthopedic center

Latest News

The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
Russia pushes into Ukraine; West hits back with sanctions
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in George Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Jury to be finalized in Breonna Taylor-related shooting case
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine