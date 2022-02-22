Gas prices expected to rise into the summer months

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the past week alone, gas prices have jumped up 13 cents in Harrisonburg. The state and national averages had only four cent increases.

“Virginia’s average is $3.40 today,” Morgan Dean, a spokesperson from AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “That’s up four cents since last week, up a quarter from last month, and up 87 cents since this day in 2021.”

These increases are largely in part due to the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Although the ongoing tension is between countries overseas, Russia is a predominant oil supplier worldwide, causing increased prices in the U.S.

”Russia is a leading producer of oil globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia,” Dean said. “So if they decide to withhold oil from the market or there are sanctions that disrupt that oil from Russia going onto the global market, that move would eventually mean higher prices for drivers here in the U.S.”

One factor that heavily contributes to gas prices is how reliant they are on what people are paying for crude oil on the investing market. If there is a crude oil shortage, higher prices are expected.

”We could have crude oil shortages out there,” Dean said. “There could be sanctions against Russia, and Russia could withhold oil that it normally sells around the globe.”

This all comes as we begin to transition into the warmer months of the year. Along with the Russia and Ukraine crisis, warmer months always mean higher gas prices.

”In just a couple of weeks here we’ll be transitioning from the winter-blend gasoline to the summer-blend gasoline,” Dean said. “That’s a little bit more environmentally friendly when the humidity and the heat are so high, that tends to push up gas prices.”

Warmer months also mean spring break, weddings and vacations. More people are expected to travel on the road in the warmer season, which increases the prices every year.

“We are now 11 cents higher than the highest price that we paid at the pump here in Virginia last year,” Dean said. “And, of course, we haven’t even gotten into the busy summer travel season.”

Dean says this all boils down to supply and demand.

“When we start into the busy summer travel season, we see much higher demand at the pumps as many people get out and enjoy the warmer weather and take those summer trips, all of those things tend to push up prices,” said Dean

These prices are also hurting elsewhere. Truck drivers are seeing higher prices at the pumps, but no increased rate. One trucker said prices are inching closer to $5 the closer you get to the New England states.

