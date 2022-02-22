February showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure and a frontal boundary to our west will keep the region cloudy with scattered showers today. Despite the unsettled conditions, a southwesterly breeze will boost temperatures into the 60s. Expect mild conditions tonight with cloudy skies. Another round of morning showers will be on tap Wednesday, However, as we go through the afternoon peaks of sunshine can be expected. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, with afternoon highs in the 70s. Our pattern will eventually cool as we go into the weekend. Saturday will be dry, but a few showers will be possible Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s

Tonight: Evening shower, cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

