Farm school seeking permission in Albemarle County

FILE
FILE(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farm school could be in store soon for Albemarle County.

The county’s community development department is holding a virtual meeting tonight Tuesday to share these plans.

Foster Forge Farm School staff want outdoor classrooms, but they need permission to use the space that they want to focus on agricultural studies.

The location is just off of Barracks road, and staff members of the school are talking with neighbors nearby to get permission. The Tuesday meeting is to bring community awareness of the renovation of the space.

“We are not the traditional kind of school setup where you have your huge brick and mortar building,” Head of School Anne Wachtmeister said, “It’s more of a collaborative collection of smaller buildings. We’re exploring solar or exploring, exploring alternative solid waste management, so not doing a septic system.”

This school would be a middle school of about ten students, so it would be application based. The goal is to open this fall.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

