Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You’ll need the umbrella over the next few days. While it is not expected to rain all day, a series of frontal boundaries will keep the region unsettled. The best chance for more steady rain throughout the day will be Thursday. As temperatures fall into the 30s. Pockets of freezing rain may mix in as well. By Saturday, conditions will begin to clear and turn cooler. We’ll have another chance for a few showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, early showers, High: low 60s

Tonight: Evening shower, cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Morning showers, mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

