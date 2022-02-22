Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy customers are getting some money back this year.

People who had Dominion between 2017 and 2020 will, on average, be getting $67 back.

On top of this refund, the monthly rate will be reduced by 90 cents. These refund amounts are an average, but slightly different for each customer and their energy usage.

“The refunds will be spread over each bill until the end of 2023, but the bulk of the money will be refunded in the first six months. So customers may notice a larger monthly amount back at first and then it kind of tapers off through the end of the year around,” said Craig Carper, a senior communications specialist at Dominion Energy.

The refunds are coming as a result of a review by the State Corporation Commission.

