Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea

Three tons of cocaine were seized by Mexico's army as a helicopter captured the high-speed chase at sea. (Source: SEMAR)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mexico’s army seized three tons of cocaine off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects are in custody and face charges linked to drug smuggling.

According to the Mexican Navy, they are fighting organized crime to prevent criminal groups from operating in the Sea of Cortez area from increasing their profits in the production and distribution of drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
CDC may update mask guidance soon, UVA doctor weighs in
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall
COVID-19
VDH: 1,630,682 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 18,230 deaths
Black Sheep Genealogy
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free
The University of Virginia is opening what it says is one of the nation’s largest outpatient...
UVA Health opens new orthopedic center

Latest News

The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
Russia pushes into Ukraine; West hits back with sanctions
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in George Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Jury to be finalized in Breonna Taylor-related shooting case
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response